Match the words and word combinations which are close in their meanings. Make up sentences with some of them. 1. Talented. a. Gifted 2. Friend b. Deep 3. Central role c. Kid 4. Imtellectual d. Leading part 5. Wonderful e. ...
Английский язык
Match the words and word combinations which are close in their meanings. Make up sentences with some of them. 1. Talented. a. Gifted 2. Friend b. Deep 3. Central role c. Kid 4. Imtellectual d. Leading part 5. Wonderful e. Thing 6. Matter f. Clever 7. Previously g. Before 8. Receive h. Think 9. Appear in a film i. Get 10. Excited j. Thrilled
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. a 2. c 3. d 4. f 5. здесь остаётся think, но оно по смыслу не подходит. 6. e 7. g 8. i 9. b 10. j
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Химия
Записать реакции по цепочке превращений S-SO2-SO3-H2SO4-K2SO4 S-SO2-H2SO3-Na2SO3-BaSO3 CL2-HCLO-KCLO CL2-HCL-NaCL-AgCL
Қазақ тiлi