Английский язык

Match the words and word combinations which are close in their meanings. Make up sentences with some of them. 1. Talented. a. Gifted 2. Friend b. Deep 3. Central role c. Kid 4. Imtellectual d. Leading part 5. Wonderful e. Thing 6. Matter f. Clever 7. Previously g. Before 8. Receive h. Think 9. Appear in a film i. Get 10. Excited j. Thrilled

