Match the words to form phrases 1 swimming a)guests 2 electrical b) 3 department c)tickets 4 rubbish d) bin 5 overnight e) store 6 entrance f)appliances

Swimming pool ? electrical appliances department store rubbish bin overnight guests entrance tickets
