Английский язык
Movethe words into the correst order to make sentences a)I b)lunch c)o'clock d)have e)one f)always g)at a)Jim b)to c)often d)walks e)school a)usually b)mum c)dinner d)my e)the f)cooks a)Australia b)never c)our d)aunt e)in f)we g)see
