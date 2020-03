Можете зделать так : Например: cat dog Кэт дог I am clean and tidy. I dont like when people give orders. I don't like today anything to hurt other people's feelings.l am a friendly person who hikes talking to people. I lon...

Английский язык

Можете зделать так : Например: cat dog Кэт дог I am clean and tidy. I dont like when people give orders. I don't like today anything to hurt other people's feelings.l am a friendly person who hikes talking to people. I lon't have any secrets.

Автор: Гость