My hometown is special (владивосток) I like living there because.................There are................ You can.................My favourite place................People are............. My..............is special because.......

Английский язык
My hometown is special (владивосток) I like living there because.................There are................ You can.................My favourite place................People are............. My..............is special because................. вставьте пропущеные слова
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
I like living there because,there is plenty to see.There are many different places.You can go these places.My favorite place is shpping center.People are kind and funny.My town is special,because I can with friends go into town and walk
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогите пж)) Морфологический разбор слова двигалась.Заранее спасибо
Ответить
Литература
Герои сказки черная курица
Ответить
Математика
Сколько будет 2/11-1/12
Ответить
Математика
Решите уравнение (5x-3)(x+2)-5x(x-1)=0
Ответить
Экономика
Эссе на тему :почему я стал бухгалтером?)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))помогите плиз!!!!!!!!
Ответить