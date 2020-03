Надо вставить WHEN или IF 1)I am going to England next week. ____ i am there , i hope to visit a few museums. 2)Frank might return this evening.____he does can you cook him some meal ? 3)I think he'll pass his exam. I'll be v...

Английский язык

Надо вставить WHEN или IF 1)I am going to England next week. ____ i am there , i hope to visit a few museums. 2)Frank might return this evening.____he does can you cook him some meal ? 3)I think he'll pass his exam. I'll be very suprised ____ he doesn't pass it. 4) I hope to be on time.But ___ i don't make it ? go without me. 5)I'm going shopping.____ you want anything , i can get it for you. 6) I don't feel well tonight. I think i'll go straight to bed ____ i get home. 7) I'm leaving for Canada tomorrow. I'll write to you ___ i get there. 8) I want you to came to the party but ___ you don't want to come , you needn't.

