Надо выбрать что вставить 1)Is there A/SOME baker`s? 2)There are ANY/SOME shops in that sreet. 3)There weren`t ANY/SOME supermarket here. 4)My birthday is ON/IN 5th November. 5)Meet me ON/AT 8:30

Английский язык
Надо выбрать что вставить 1)Is there A/SOME baker`s? 2)There are ANY/SOME shops in that sreet. 3)There weren`t ANY/SOME supermarket here. 4)My birthday is ON/IN 5th November. 5)Meet me ON/AT 8:30
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)a 2)some 3)any 4)on 5)at
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Как решить и объяснить ребёнку
Ответить
История
самые крупные завоевания совершил около
Ответить
Русский язык
Нужно 10 прилагательных с наречиями
Ответить
Математика
Найдите производную функции y= (2e^x)/(3x)
Ответить
Алгебра
Решите 5 срочно пожалуйста
Ответить