Надо выбрать что вставить 1)Is there A/SOME baker`s? 2)There are ANY/SOME shops in that sreet. 3)There weren`t ANY/SOME supermarket here. 4)My birthday is ON/IN 5th November. 5)Meet me ON/AT 8:30
1)a 2)some 3)any 4)on 5)at
