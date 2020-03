Nanny, where Uncle Harry's work? 2. Well, let's see! 3. I apologize, would you tell me where is a veterinary clinic? 4. Street Bridge. 5.Dyadya Harry! Let's go to! 6. This is Fifi. She needs an injection. 7. Oh, she's so ...

Английский язык

Nanny, where Uncle Harry's work? 2. Well, let's see! 3. I apologize, would you tell me where is a veterinary clinic? 4. Street Bridge. 5.Dyadya Harry! Let's go to! 6. This is Fifi. She needs an injection. 7. Oh, she's so cute !. 8 Where Chakls? 9. I do not know! Here he is! Behind the curtain !. 10 It's all right Chakls, you do not need an injection плиз русками буквами

Автор: Гость