Напиши,что умеют и не умеют делать животные.Образец:Parrots can talk,they can`t swim.1.Spiders.2Tortoises.3.Seahorses.4.Rabbits.5Birds.6.Mice/
Spiders can't fly,can't study Tortoises can't run,can't sing Sea horses can't walk,can't draw Rabbits can't dance,can't read Birds can't swim,can't jump Mice can't play,can't knit
