Напишите 3 степени сравнения прилагательных dirty, old, little, nice, wonderful, hot, short, interesting, bad.

Английский язык
Напишите 3 степени сравнения прилагательных dirty, old, little, nice, wonderful, hot, short, interesting, bad.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 dirty —dirtier—the dirtiest                                                                                        old —older—the oldest                                                                                            wonderful —more wonderful—the most wonderful                                                       interesti - more interesting - the most inter                                                         2 Today is the most rainy day  I like apples more than bananas  He is kinder than tis brother  Mary is more beautiful than Kathy  I am the happiest personnge                                                                               3 The winter is colder than autumnsting                                                                     I'm prettier than you.                                                                                               Ted-the best student in the class                  
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите номер 6 даю 72 балла
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста с 8 и 10 упр. !!!
Ответить
Биология
Размножается ли семенами кукушкин лен?
Ответить
Русский язык
Подчеркни слова из трёх слогов и двух частей речи
Ответить
Русский язык
Проанализуй какими спосабами образовалиль родственные слова от слова дорога. РЕБЯТА ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!
Ответить