Напишите 3 степени сравнения прилагательных dirty, old, little, nice, wonderful, hot, short, interesting, bad.

Гость: Гость:

1 dirty —dirtier—the dirtiest old —older—the oldest wonderful —more wonderful—the most wonderful interesti - more interesting - the most inter 2 Today is the most rainy day I like apples more than bananas He is kinder than tis brother Mary is more beautiful than Kathy I am the happiest personnge 3 The winter is colder than autumnsting I'm prettier than you. Ted-the best student in the class