Напишите короткую историю про то что вам нравится, или не нравится ходить в школу (писать текст на английском или найти.)
Английский язык
Напишите короткую историю про то что вам нравится, или не нравится ходить в школу (писать текст на английском или найти.)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Well, the question is answered easily. Of course, in school there are things I like and there are things I don't like or even hate. For example, I like meeting my friends and discussing something with them. I like when the teacher is not in school or busy so we have just a break, not a lesson. But, of course, I hate homework. I'm pretty sure that everyone hates it. I don't know about others, but I also hate Maths and ICT. I just don't get these subjects. But when we have Russian, Literature or English, I have no problems. I like the big break - in my school I have dinner during it. It's hard to say do I like the school canteen food or not: sometimes I don't even try it, sometimes there is some kind of a battle for an extra portion. It's hard to say ,,I like" or ,,I don't like" only. It's all about compromises - now I have to ,,survive" Maths so then it will be break for example. School is ,,made" of ,,I like" and ,,I don't like".
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Какими могут быть заимствованные слова? Из каких языков в русский приходили и при??одят заимствования? Какие группы славянских языков могут быть ис...
Русский язык
Алгебра
Физика
Скільки потрібно випаровувати води в 1000 м повітря,відносна вологість якого 40% при 283К,щоб зволожити його до 60% при 290К?