Напишите короткую историю про то что вам нравится, или не нравится ходить в школу (писать текст на английском или найти.)

Well, the question is answered easily. Of course, in school there are things I like and there are things I don't like or even hate. For example, I like meeting my friends and discussing something with them. I like when the teacher is not in school or busy so we have just a break, not a lesson. But, of course, I hate homework. I'm pretty sure that everyone hates it. I don't know about others, but I also hate Maths and ICT. I just don't get these subjects. But when we have Russian, Literature or English, I have no problems. I like the big break - in my school I have dinner during it. It's hard to say do I like the school canteen food or not: sometimes I don't even try it, sometimes there is some kind of a battle for an extra portion. It's hard to say ,,I like" or ,,I don't like" only. It's all about compromises - now I have to ,,survive" Maths so then it will be break for example. School is ,,made" of ,,I like" and ,,I don't like".