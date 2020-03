Напишите на английском языке немного про эдинбурский замок. И перевод. Самую гла??ную информация( надо срочно!!! умоляю)

Гость: Гость:

Edinburgh Castle ( Edinburgh Castle Eng. ) - Ancient fortress on Castle skaleruen in the center of Scotland's capital city - Edinburgh . Until recently it was at the disposal of the British Ministry of Defence . The castle is open for visits and is a major tourist attraction in Edinburgh . To it leads the old main street in Edinburgh - the so-called Royal Mile , at the other end of which is the Palace of Holyroodhouse .