Напишите пожалуйста мини сочинение на тему "Спорт объединяет людей"

Dear Anton,I am writing to tell you about my next winter holidays. I want to spend them in mountains. Skiing is a very popular sport in my country. It is very interesting. Even our prime minister likes skiing, it is his hobby. I began to ski with my father and sister in my childhood. We often go the forest and spend our time there. I think that the fresh air, clear nature and sport are very healthy for me. That’s why my hobby is skiing. Good luck. Truly Yours, Maksim