Напишите пожалуйста отзыв о фильме "Если я останусь" на английском языке по плану: 1) Кто режиссер и актеры 2)Описание фильма 3)Мнение о фильме Пожалуйста, очень нужно на завтра Дам дополнительные балы

If i stay 1)producer R.J Cutler actors :Chloe Moretz,Liana Liberato,Jamie Blakely,Joshua Leonard... 2)Mia is a talanted girl,in love with classical music and rocker Adam.But after car accident,mia in the coma.While the body of the girl lying in the hospital ,her soul must decide whether she wants to live,or is better to go to the other world after his family,