Напишите предложения с сокращённой и отрицательной формами глаголов. 1.We are a big family.2He is a good student.3He is a gymnast.4My parents are doctors, and my aunt is a teacher.5You are a nice boy.6It is a picture.7I am a pi...

1.We're a big family. We aren't a big family. 2He is a good student. He's a good student. He isn't a good student. .3He is a gymnast. He's a gymnast. He isn't a gymnast. 4My parents are doctors and my aunt is a teacher. My parents're doctors and my aunt's teacher.My parents aren't doctors and my aunt isn'n teacher. .5You are a nice boy. You're a nice boy. You aren't a nice boy. 6It is a picture. It's a picture. It isn't a picture. 7I am a pilot.I'm pilot. I'm not a pilot. 8She is a singer.Her song is very beautiful. She's a singer. Her song's very beautiful. She isn't a singer. Her song isn't beautiful. 9It is a bus and it is a van. It's a bus and it's a van. It isn' bus and it isn't van. 10Cats are old. Cats're old. Cats aren't old.