Напишите в притяжательном падеже, используя знак апостроф: 1. my (nephew) dog; 2. (Julie) new boyfriend; 3. the (men) room; 4. my (sister-in-law)husband; 5. the (women) leader; 6. the (officers) residence; 7. for (goodness) s...

Английский язык
Напишите в притяжательном падеже, используя знак апостроф: 1. my (nephew) dog; 2. (Julie) new boyfriend; 3. the (men) room; 4. my (sister-in-law)husband; 5. the (women) leader; 6. the (officers) residence; 7. for (goodness) sake; 8. (Jesus) resurrection; 9. the (prince) palace; 10. my(brother-in-law)new automobile; 11. (Clinton) saxophone; 12. the (children) toys; 13. a(three-hour)drive: 14. the (labourers) union; 15. (Burns) employees; 16. (Beethoven) 9th symphony; 17. (Aristoles) yacht; 18. (Aristotle) work; 19. (Bush) daughter.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Записать квадрат числа m
Ответить
Математика
Напишите 5примеров на деление и на умножение чтобы в середине были нули. пожалуйста сделайте
Ответить
Биология
1)Анальное отверстие гидры? 2)Органы размножения гидры
Ответить
Русский язык
Орфографический разбор слова расспрашивал
Ответить
Физика
Напишите формулу нахождения m2 по закуну всемирного тяготения.
Ответить