Напишите в притяжательном падеже, используя знак апостроф: 1. my (nephew) dog; 2. (Julie) new boyfriend; 3. the (men) room; 4. my (sister-in-law)husband; 5. the (women) leader; 6. the (officers) residence; 7. for (goodness) s...

Английский язык

Напишите в притяжательном падеже, используя знак апостроф: 1. my (nephew) dog; 2. (Julie) new boyfriend; 3. the (men) room; 4. my (sister-in-law)husband; 5. the (women) leader; 6. the (officers) residence; 7. for (goodness) sake; 8. (Jesus) resurrection; 9. the (prince) palace; 10. my(brother-in-law)new automobile; 11. (Clinton) saxophone; 12. the (children) toys; 13. a(three-hour)drive: 14. the (labourers) union; 15. (Burns) employees; 16. (Beethoven) 9th symphony; 17. (Aristoles) yacht; 18. (Aristotle) work; 19. (Bush) daughter.

Автор: Гость