Найдите ошибки и исправьте их. 1.We not going to school today. 2. What you doing after school? 3. At the moment Peter is work in Russia. 4. Does he got a new car? 5. He never wear a hat. 6. He don’t like black coffee. 7. We are have a good time. 8. What you doing now? 9. It rains at the moment. 10. How you like the game?