Английский язык
Назовите прилагательные с суффиксом-ible/'able, означающие: 1)that can be done, can exist, happen; 2)that cannot be done, cannot exist, happen; 3)that can be used; 4)that may be obtained, can be used; 5)that may be relied on; 6)that cannot be relied on; 7)which may be questioned; 8)which may not be questioned; 9)absolutely essential.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. possible 2. impossible 3. usiable 4. obtainable 5. reliable 6. unreliable 7. questionable 8. unquestionable 9. essentiable
