Английский язык

Назовите прилагательные с суффиксом-ible/'able, озна­чающие: 1)that can be done, can exist, happen; 2)that cannot be done, cannot exist, happen; 3)that can be used; 4)that may be obtained, can be used; 5)that may be relied on; 6)that cannot be relied on; 7)which may be questioned; 8)which may not be questioned; 9)absolutely essential.

