Назовите прилагательные с суффиксом-ible/'able, озна­чающие: 1)that can be done, can exist, happen; 2)that cannot be done, cannot exist, happen; 3)that can be used; 4)that may be obtained, can be used; 5)that may be relied...

Английский язык
Назовите прилагательные с суффиксом-ible/'able, озна­чающие: 1)that can be done, can exist, happen; 2)that cannot be done, cannot exist, happen; 3)that can be used; 4)that may be obtained, can be used; 5)that may be relied on; 6)that cannot be relied on; 7)which may be questioned; 8)which may not be questioned; 9)absolutely essential.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. possible 2. impossible 3. usiable 4. obtainable 5. reliable 6. unreliable  7. questionable 8. unquestionable 9. essentiable
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Биография Марка Поло
Ответить
Русский язык
Диалог на тему друзья встретились и рассказывают друг другу где они были одни без родителей
Ответить
История
Пожалуйста помогите! Я не могу ответить на 3 вопрос помогите пожалуйста!
Ответить
Физика
Какое расстояние проедет автомобиль за 3 минуты , если его скорость 15 м/с? помогит?? пожалуйста )))
Ответить
Английский язык
Подскажите как переводится the wearing of tеаm?
Ответить