Небольшой текст по анл. яз. Про мою страну россия

My Motherland. I live in Russia. It is a very beautiful and rich country. Typical Russian landscapes (типичные Российские пейзажи) are famous all around the world. We have long rivers, high mountains, endless meadows, huge modern cities. Moscow is the capital of Russia. Lot of people want to move to Moscow. Our president is very clever. His name is Vladimir Putin, and he is our leader. I love my country! Russia is my home. Будет нужен перевод или пояснения — пиши.