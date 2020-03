Now ask a general question 1.lisa plays the piano very well 2. my parents like travelling 3. it snows every day in winter 4. children love playing games 5.david doesn't drive lectures

Английский язык

Now ask a general question 1.lisa plays the piano very well 2. my parents like travelling 3. it snows every day in winter 4. children love playing games 5.david doesn't drive lectures

Автор: Гость