Нужно перевести с русского на английский! Я играю в шахматы редко. В детстве я играл в шахматы гораздо чаще. Обычно я играл в шахматы с отцом вечерами с 8 до 9. Иногда я играл , пока не выигрывал хотя бы раз. Он был п...

I play chess rare. As a child, I played chess much more. I usually played chess with his father in the evenings from 8 to 9. Sometimes I played until I won at least once. He was an excellent chess player. He has sixteen twice participated in the competition among students and was always in the top three. And since 1980 he has consistently participated in competitions amateurs and often gets prizes.Yesterday I watched as he played with our neighbor at the cottage. They played two games. Tomorrow he will play with his brother. They will play until dark. And I love to watch are now more than a game. However, sometimes while preparing dinner, I was playing chess with the computer. My son said that he, too, would play chess with the computer when it is grown. Grandpa had already started to learn to play chess.I know that you started to play chess. You taught my father? When he taught you to play chess? You have already participated in competitions? You participated in this year? You participated in the last year? Will you participate more? Good luck!