Нужно выбрать подходящее слово Although many leading zoologists and botanists have expressed their (concern, trouble, stress, bother)... about the (contribution, preservation, outlook, approval)... of endangered spec...

Нужно выбрать подходящее слово Although many leading zoologists and botanists have expressed their (concern, trouble, stress, bother)... about the (contribution, preservation, outlook, approval)... of endangered species, the current indications are that most of the measures (given, taken, brought, retrieved)... to protect these species against (ruin, destruction, extinction, devastation)... have had only a limited effect. From the (bottom, bed, foot, base)... of the sea to mountain slopes, tens of thousands of species have become extinct in the past 300 years. Among these species thousands have died out even before they have been (turned, determined, invented, discovered)... . As well as hunting, the greatest (loss, warning, threat, failure)... to plants and animals is the destruction of rainforests. On (average, normal, standart, typical)... , an area of forest the size of Switzerland is destroyed every two and a half to three years. Now CITES has (seen, turned, worked, taken).. on the responsibility of getting 800 species of animals and plants (avoided, banned, stopped, prevented)... from international trade and another 23,000 placed under strict controls. This is a step in the right direction, but should CITES fail, the noises made by some animals may only be heard on tape or CD in future.