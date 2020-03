Нужен перевод H. Wired for music? It might seem logical to believe that our appreciation of music is learned - that nurture, not nature, determines this. However, it is now clear that nature also plays a role; recent studies i...

Нужен перевод H. Wired for music? It might seem logical to believe that our appreciation of music is learned - that nurture, not nature, determines this. However, it is now clear that nature also plays a role; recent studies indicate that the human brain is"wired" for music. At the University of Toronto, Canada, psychologists have been studying infants age 6-9 months. Surprisingly, these babies smile when researchers play consonant(pleasant) music but they appear to hate dissonant music. As adults, most people can remember only a few poems or pieces of prose but have the capacity to remember at least dozens of musical tunes and to recognize hundreds more. Even more interesting, perhaps, is the possibility that music might actually improve some forms of intelligence. A 1999 study proves that music can help children do better at math - not, oddly, other subjects, just math. It is probably not surprising that much of the brain activity that involves music takes place in the temporal lobes. It may be more surprising to learn that the corpus callosum might also be involved. Researchers at Medical Center in Boston have discovered that the front part of the corpus callosum is actually larger in musicians than in non-musicians.

