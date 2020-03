Нужна срочная помощь. Помогите с контрольной по английскому. Нужно только 1 и 3. В первом: поставить в правильную форму В третьем: найти ошибки среди предложений(не во всех есть ошибки, есть правильные) и исправить. По-мое...

Гость: Гость:

1) 1 - if peter knew english better he WOULD work as... 2 - I would finish the book sooner, if it WERE easier to read 3- if I HAD HAD a new pair of skis I WOULD HAVE TAKEN PART in the competition last week 4 - He wishes he HADN'T SPENT so much money. Now he has to borrow some from his parents. 5 - I am hungry. If only it WERE time for lunch! 6 - Unless he GETS UP early tomorrow morning, he WILL NOT MANAGE to do everything 7 - Plants WILL DIE (можно сказать и просто DIE БЕЗ WILL) if you DO NOT WATER them 8 - If I HAD KNOWN that ... I WOULD HAVE MET you at the airport ... 9 - Не совсем понимаю, что имеют в виду здесь.( 10 - I wish I HAD SPOKEN to you yesterday! 3) (ИСПРАВЛЕНИЯ) 1 - ... WOULD BE A GOOD PIANIST 2 - IF HE COMES HE WILL PHONE 3 - ... IF YOU HAD EXPLAINED IT TO THEM 4 - CORRECT! 5 - CORRECT! 6 - ... IF I WERE HER 7 - CORRECT! 8 - ...IF THERE ARE ANY PROBLEMS. 9 - IF YOU GO OUT WITHOUT ANY COAT, YOU WILL CATCH A COLD / IF YOU WENT OUT WITHOUT A COAT, YOU WOULD CATCH A COLD (2 ВАРИАНТА ВОЗМОЖНЫ) 10 - ... IF HE HAD HAD A CHANCE НАДЕЮСЬ, ЧТО ВСЕ ПРАВИЛЬНО!)