Нужно из прямой речи сделать обычное предложение 1)Bob:"I like ice cream" 2)Jane:"Where did he buy this book?" 3)Nelly:"Will you bring me that book?" 4)Polly: "Bring me a cup of tea,Mary" 5)Suzy:"I can not play tennis"
Английский язык
Bob says that he likes ice cream Jane asked where he bought that book Nelly asks would you bring her that book Polly says to Mary to bring her a cup of tea. Suzi says that she cannot play tennis
