Нужно из прямой речи сделать обычное предложение 1)Bob:"I like ice cream" 2)Jane:"Where did he buy this book?" 3)Nelly:"Will you bring me that book?" 4)Polly: "Bring me a cup of tea,Mary" 5)Suzy:"I can not play tennis"

Английский язык
Нужно из прямой речи сделать обычное предложение 1)Bob:"I like ice cream" 2)Jane:"Where did he buy this book?" 3)Nelly:"Will you bring me that book?" 4)Polly: "Bring me a cup of tea,Mary" 5)Suzy:"I can not play tennis"
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Bob says that he likes ice cream Jane asked where he bought that book Nelly asks would you bring her that book Polly says to Mary to bring her a cup of tea. Suzi says that she cannot play tennis
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
ПОМОГИТЕ РЕШИТЬ АЛГЕБРУ, ДАМ 7 ведения: а2)найдите числовое значение выражения: tg1800°+cos945°-sin495° B1) докажите, что: t
Ответить
Физика
Какой объем тела????????????????????????????????????????????????
Ответить
Русский язык
Составить два предложения с глаголом и приставкой (Русский язык
Ответить
Русский язык
Какое ударение в словах: кремень, досуг, инструмент, алфавит, библиотека, сформиро??ать, диалог, каталог?
Ответить
Литература
Пожалуйста напишите анализ стихотворения "К Чаадаеву", А.С Пушкин. По плану, он буд??т на фотке. Заранее спасибо. Даю 70 баллов) К ЧААДАЕВУ Люб...
Ответить