Нужно написать открытку другу на тему: как я нахожусь на курорте и рассказываю о н??м другу, где я, что я сдесь делал, нравится ли мне здесь. На английском языке. 60-80 слов.ПОЖАЛУЙСТА помогите!!!))

Hi,(имя друга) This summer I was able to go to the resort in the Crimea. Here I am day 5 and I can say one thing: it's just an unforgettable experience. My friends and I rented a room in a house not far from the sea. Spend almost the whole day on the beach, where the atmosphere is just amazing. For all the time as I am here, I never had to miss my house. I was able to visit the Dolphinarium where very nice and efficient dolphins do different tricks, it is a very worthwhile sight. I also went on an excursion to the Crimea, and some places I was just surprised by its beauty. I also visited two night beach discos, one of which was very exciting, because there were Santa Claus and snow maiden, for me it was something new in the summer. For the remaining time I want to make a lot of pictures connected with the sea. After all, the beauty of transparent sea exciting and impossible to describe with words... I love to swim in the sea because by going even waist-deep in this clear water you can see your feet. And as beautiful to watch during the big wind, the waves caress the shore water. I'm sure this summer I will remember for a long time. I stayed here only just a couple of days and already accustomed to this climate. After all, traveling to unusual for urban people places, this is a very great joy. I'm not a bit sorry about the fact that this trip is expensive. After all, to provide real rest your body and soul is priceless. Если нужен перевод проси)))