Нужно написать ответ на письмо dear school news I want to complain about health and our school. There are several problems. Firstly, the lunch break we get at school is too short. You cannot eat a proper meal 15 minutes - esp...

Нужно написать ответ на письмо dear school news I want to complain about health and our school. There are several problems. Firstly, the lunch break we get at school is too short. You cannot eat a proper meal 15 minutes - especially if you first have to queue for your food in the canteen! We learn that a healthy diet is important, but how can we eat healthy if there is never time for it??? Secondly, we don't get enough time for exercise and sport, and this isn't good for us, either. The after-school sports clubs at our school have closed down because of lack of money. Finally, i think our P.E. lessons should allow more time for games and sports, and less time for boring exercises! We would all be more interested in getting fitter. Maybe it's time to change, and the school should take some action. Rita Klein
Hello, dear Rita Klein! We read your letter, and I agree with you about this. But we also ask you to login into our situation, because we both made our changes or working section or not depends on the government, because they emit a small amount of money for our school. Of course with queues to do anything will be difficult, after all, like you want to eat and drink and to restrict some at the expense of others is not eligible. Of course we don't leave it idle and try to still do something with sections and will try to dissolve the queue in the dining room, but it all takes time. We also recommend you to write a letter to the city administration and there to explain everything just as well as we do. Sincerely, school news and director!
