НУЖНО ПЕРЕВЕСТИ В КОСВЕННУЮ РЕЧЬ. “My favourite writer is Pushkin” – said Misha. Mary asked me: “What are you going to do next Saturday?” My father said: “ I’ve bought a new car. It’s very comfortable”. Nick told us: “ I ca...

Английский язык
НУЖНО ПЕРЕВЕСТИ В КОСВЕННУЮ РЕЧЬ. “My favourite writer is Pushkin” – said Misha. Mary asked me: “What are you going to do next Saturday?” My father said: “ I’ve bought a new car. It’s very comfortable”. Nick told us: “ I can’t go with you. I have to look after my sister”. My pen friend asked me: “ What means of transport do you prefer?” The teacher said: “ Stop talking and write down the word!” I asked my mother: “ Do you like the weather today?” My colleague said: “ I will solve this proble
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Misha said that his favorite writer was a Pushkin. Mary asked me what I was going to do the following Sunday My father said that he has bought a new car,it was very comfortable. Nick told us that he couldn't go with us.he had to look after his sister My pen friend asked me what means of transport did I prefer -the teacher said stopped talking and wrote down the word(на счёт этого не уверена предложения) I asked my mother did she like the weather that day My colleague said he would solve that problem
