Образуйте отрицательную и вопросительную форму предложений. 1. I visit my parents very often. 2. They live in Great Britain. 3. He goes to school by bus. 4. She lives in this house. 5. He wants to be a doctor. 6. The...

1. I don't visit my parents very often. Do I visit my parents very often? 2. They don't live in Great Britain. Do they live in Great Britain? 3. He doesn't go to school by bus. Does he go to school by bus? 4. She doesn't live in this house. Does she live in this house? 5. He doesn't want to be a doctor. Does he want to be a doctor? 6. They don't play tennis every Sunday. Do they play tennis every Sunday? 7. We don't work every day. Do we work every day? 8. My sister doesn't go to bed at nine. Does my sister go to bed at nine? 9. Usually I don't have dinner very late. Do I u sually have dinner very late? 10. My brother doesn't watch TV every evening. Does my brother watch TV every evening? 11. She doesn't like classical music. Does she like classical music? 12. We don't go to the theatre once a month. Do we go to the theatre once a month?