ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО!!complete the text with the words. use:poems,eldest,born,began,seven,about Robert Burns was a well-known Scottish poet.He was ... in 1759.His father was a farmer and there were ... children in the family.Robert wa...

ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО!!complete the text with the words. use:poems,eldest,born,began,seven,about Robert Burns was a well-known Scottish poet.He was ... in 1759.His father was a farmer and there were ... children in the family.Robert was the ... son.He liked reading.At the age of 15 he ... to write poems.He wrote ... people,love and everyday things.Scottish people still remember the poet,his ... and songs.
He was born (родился) in 1759. His father was a farmer and there were seven (семь) children in the family. Robert was the elder (старший) son. He liked reading. At the age of 15 he began (начал) write poems. He wrote about (о) people, love and everyday things. Scottish people still remember the poet, his poems (поэмы) and songs.
