ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО!!complete the text with the words. use:poems,eldest,born,began,seven,about Robert Burns was a well-known Scottish poet.He was ... in 1759.His father was a farmer and there were ... children in the family.Robert wa...

He was born (родился) in 1759. His father was a farmer and there were seven (семь) children in the family. Robert was the elder (старший) son. He liked reading. At the age of 15 he began (начал) write poems. He wrote about (о) people, love and everyday things. Scottish people still remember the poet, his poems (поэмы) and songs.