Очень важно сделать эти задания. Пожалуйста, помогите кто-нибудь сделать. Даю максимальное количество баллов за эти задания. II. PHRASAL VERB “LOOK”. Use the correct preposition with the phrasal verb “to look”: 1. Mum asked ...

II. 1. Mum asked to look after my brother while she was out. 2. If you go swimming, look on boats. 3. I’m looking forward to my holidays. 4. I don’t know this word. Let’s look it up in the dictionary. 5. What are you looking for? - I can’t find my test book. III. 1. He is bad at Information Technology. 2. Mary is so excited by going shopping. 3. You are so careless in your studies. 4. I’m keen on listening to rock music. 5. She is good at solving other people’s problems. IV. 1. I’m hungry. I haven`t eaten since lunchtime. 2. She is always complaining about everything. 3. He always gets up at 7 o’clock. 4. The film starts in a few minutes. 5. We have known the Browns for 5 years already. 6. Why do you look so tired? – I have been preparing for my test the whole night. 7. The rate of unemployment has risen these days. 8. I am playing a computer game at the moment. V. 1. Sally is looking for a bigger flat now. 2. The cake smells wonderfully. 3. Why are you weighing this box? 4. I think about having a rest at the weekend. What do you think about this idea? 5. - She will see her lawyer tonight. – I see. I hope he can help her.