Очень нужна помощь Transform the sentences according to the models to practise the use of the sequence of tenses. (нужно преобразовать согласно времени) a). Model: They ar e listening to music. I knew that they wer...

Очень нужна помощь Transform the sentences according to the models to practise the use of the sequence of tenses. (нужно преобразовать согласно времени) a). Model: They ar e listening to music. I knew that they were listening to music. 1. They are running the commercial TV music. 2. These radio stations are competing with each other. 3. The children are playing computer games. 4. They are writing a composition. 5. They are playing football. b). Model: The boy is interested in history. I was sure that the boy was interested in history. 1. The newspaper is delivered to him. 2. The film is watched by them. 3. He is busy. 4. She is glad to meet them. 5. The money is spent by them. c). Model: They left for Moscow. I hoped that they had left for Moscow. 1. Ann helped her parents. 2. She wrote a letter. 3. The boy studied the English language. 4. She cooked the dinner. 5. He bought the bread. d). Model: They will go home. I thought they would go home. 1. You will ask him. 2. They will be late. 3. He will go to the swimming pool. 4. She will bring the book. 5. They will come on Saturday.