Очень нужна помощь Transform the sentences according to the models to practise the use of the sequence of tenses. (нужно преобразовать согласно времени) a). Model: They ar e listening to music. I knew that they wer...

Очень нужна помощь Transform the sentences according to the models to practise the use of the sequence of tenses. (нужно преобразовать согласно времени) a). Model: They ar e listening to music. I knew that they were listening to music. 1. They are running the commercial TV music. 2. These radio stations are competing with each other. 3. The children are playing computer games. 4. They are writing a composition. 5. They are playing football. b). Model: The boy is interested in history. I was sure that the boy was interested in history. 1. The newspaper is delivered to him. 2. The film is watched by them. 3. He is busy. 4. She is glad to meet them. 5. The money is spent by them. c). Model: They left for Moscow. I hoped that they had left for Moscow. 1. Ann helped her parents. 2. She wrote a letter. 3. The boy studied the English language. 4. She cooked the dinner. 5. He bought the bread. d). Model: They will go home. I thought they would go home. 1. You will ask him. 2. They will be late. 3. He will go to the swimming pool. 4. She will bring the book. 5. They will come on Saturday.

Ответ(ы):

Ответил Гость:
1. I knew that they were running the commercial TV music. 2. I knew that these radio stations were competing with each other. 3. I knew that the children were playing computer games. 4. I knew that they were writing a composition. 5. I knew that they were playing football. 1. I was sure that the newspaper was delivered to him. 2. I was sure that the film was watched by them. 3. I was sure that he was busy. 4. I was sure that she was glad to meet them. 5. I was sure that the money was spent by them. 1. I hoped that Ann had helped her parents. 2. I hoped that she had written a letter. 3. I hoped that the boy had studied the English language. 4. I hoped that she had cooked the dinner. 5. I hoped that he had bought the bread. 1. I thought you would ask him. 2. I thought they would be late. 3. I thought he would go to the swimming pool. 4. I thought she would bring the book. 5. I thought they would come on Saturday.
Похожие вопросы