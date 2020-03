On my summer holidays I went to summer camp.It was fun!We played on the slides and on the swings.We played football and volleyball.In the evening we danced at the disco. ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА

Английский язык

Автор: Гость