Open the brackets using Present simple tense. 1)I (get) up at 7 o'clock. 2)My mother (get) up early in the morning. 3) I not (like) dancing. 4) My friend (not like) plying volleyball. 5)__ you (go) to school at 7:30? 6)What tim...

Open the brackets using Present simple tense. 1)I (get) up at 7 o'clock. 2)My mother (get) up early in the morning. 3) I not (like) dancing. 4) My friend (not like) plying volleyball. 5)__ you (go) to school at 7:30? 6)What time you (go) to school? 7)What time your classmate (go) to school?
