Определить в каждом предложении видовременную форму и залог глагола-сказуемого: 1. Vintor Ceft made many efforts to build and standardize the internet. 2. Our laboratory are carrying on a very important experiment now. 3. Th...

Английский язык

Определить в каждом предложении видовременную форму и залог глагола-сказуемого: 1. Vintor Ceft made many efforts to build and standardize the internet. 2. Our laboratory are carrying on a very important experiment now. 3. The group of scientists have already carried out important research. 4. This phenomenon is described in the literature. 5. The Internet techology was created by Vinton Cerf in early 1970`s. 6. An interesting and very important experiment was being made at that hour. 7. The conductance between the plates may be affected by other factors. 8. Modern computers are more and more being relied on by mathematics as well as other sciences.

Автор: Гость