Определите видовременную форму глаголов: 1. The questions asked by the macroeconomist are in terms of broad aggregates. 2. What determines the capital spending of all firms combined as opposed to the decision to b...

Определите видовременную форму глаголов: 1. The questions asked by the macroeconomist are in terms of broad aggregates. 2. What determines the capital spending of all firms combined as opposed to the decision to build a new factory by a single firm? 3. Macroeconomists measure overall economic activity; analyze the determinants of such activity by the use of macroeconomic theory. 4. Macroeconomic analyzes attempts to explain how the magnitudes of the principal macroeconomic variables are determined.