Order the words to make questions. 1.any/there /hotels /this/are/town /in/? 2. Cafe/ there/ is/ a /your /school /to /next/? 3. Museums/ this /are /city /in /there /any/? 4. Many /people /how/ there/ your/ in /club/ chess/...

Английский язык

Order the words to make questions. 1.any/there /hotels /this/are/town /in/? 2. Cafe/ there/ is/ a /your /school /to /next/? 3. Museums/ this /are /city /in /there /any/? 4. Many /people /how/ there/ your/ in /club/ chess/ are/? 5. Tables / there /many /are /this /in/ room /how/?

Автор: Гость