Английский язык
Ответ на письмо … Our school orchestra gave a concert to parents last week and it was a success. I took part in it too as I play the drum, you know. Do you play any musical instrument? What kind of music do you like? What is your favourite group or singer? You know, my mum and dad have come back from their trip… 100 слов
Hello,I am pleased to know that your orchestra at school was a success. I now know that you play the drum, i always wanted to play drums but i never really had the time to practise.I play the guitar I started a while ago, when i was only nine years old. My favourite type of music is pop, I enjoy listening to it because it gives me a good feeling about myself and gives me lots of energy. My favourite singer is Bruno Mars, i like his music because he is very talanted and has an amazing voice. I hope that you enjoy playing drums and that you continue to practise and hopefully, one day become a professional drummer. Yours Sincerly: имя
