Ответье на вопросы как указано в примере : Whose dog is this ( Ann) - This is Ann's dog. : a) Whose book is this ?(My son) b) Whose cat is this?( The Browns) c) Whose toy is this (Children) d) Whose pencils are these( My s...

Английский язык

Ответье на вопросы как указано в примере : Whose dog is this ( Ann) - This is Ann's dog. : a) Whose book is this ?(My son) b) Whose cat is this?( The Browns) c) Whose toy is this (Children) d) Whose pencils are these( My students) e) Whose jacket is this (My sister)

Автор: Гость