Ответье на вопросы как указано в примере : Whose dog is this ( Ann) - This is Ann's dog. : a) Whose book is this ?(My son) b) Whose cat is this?( The Browns) c) Whose toy is this (Children) d) Whose pencils are these( My s...

Английский язык
Ответье на вопросы как указано в примере : Whose dog is this ( Ann) - This is Ann's dog. : a) Whose book is this ?(My son) b) Whose cat is this?( The Browns) c) Whose toy is this (Children) d) Whose pencils are these( My students) e) Whose jacket is this (My sister)
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
Яке місто європи в XVI першій половині XVII ст було найбільшим за кількістю населення
Ответить
Математика
Укажите модули чисел;64;-8,29;(дробь)-3\7;-53;2 3\4;0; -8 5\9
Ответить
Другие предметы
Обьекты природы всемирного наследия в России?
Ответить
Математика
147 пж................,,
Ответить
Литература
Подготовьте небольшой рассказ на любую тему, закончив его моралью басни Обоз
Ответить