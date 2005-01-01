Ответьте на тесты.В тестах только один ответ,только пожалуйста правильно! 1)I am a good doctor, ...? A)aren't B)am not i C)don't i D)didn't i 2)Jim bought a new car yesterday, ...? A)doesn't he B)didn't he C)don't he...

Английский язык

Ответьте на тесты.В тестах только один ответ,только пожалуйста правильно! 1)I am a good doctor, ...? A)aren't B)am not i C)don't i D)didn't i 2)Jim bought a new car yesterday, ...? A)doesn't he B)didn't he C)don't he D)won't he 3)Ann couldn't find her book, ...? A)couldn't she B)couldn't her C)could she D)can she 4)Mike is the ... pupil in the class. A)good B)better C)best D)bad 5)Jane likes to eat ice cream, ...? A)doesn't she B)don't she C)didn't she D)does she 6) I go to the swimming pool ... Monday A)in B)at C)- D)on 7)He was in Moscow ... last year. A)n B)at C)- D)on 8)Jim was born ... 2005. A)at B)on C)in D)- 9)She doesn't watch TV ... night. A)in B)on C)at D)- 10) His birthday is ... the 30_th__ of July. A)on B)in C)at D)into 11) It usually ... in autumn. A)rained B)is raining C)rains D)raining 12)We ... to the theatre now. A)going are B)goed C)went D)are going 13)Yesterday mother ... a new dress for me. A)buyed B)is buying C)bought D)will buy 14) ... I ... to the cinema tomorrow? A)go, will B)am, going C)shall,go D)did,go 15)There aren't ... apples on the table. A)much B)many C)a lof of D)little

