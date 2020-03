Переделай по образцу. Образец: Hobbit has a new player. - Hobbits player is new. 1) Peter usually writes long letters. 2) Jim sends beautiful postcards. 3) My friends have nice posters. 4) The postman has a big bag. 5) The girl...

Английский язык

Переделай по образцу. Образец: Hobbit has a new player. - Hobbits player is new. 1) Peter usually writes long letters. 2) Jim sends beautiful postcards. 3) My friends have nice posters. 4) The postman has a big bag. 5) The girl has wonderful stamps.

Автор: Гость