Переделать прямую речь в косвенную! 1)Could you give me your autograph? 2)Could you help me do some shopping here? 3)Could you get me three shop assistants and tell me how to say these sentences in English?

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) She asked me to give her my autograph. 2) He asked me to help him do some shopping there. 3) He asked me to get him three shop assistants and tell hin how to say those sentences in English.
