Перепиши предложения в прошедшем времени, добавляя сигналы времени по своему усмотрению.1. Nina has a computer. - She had a computer last year too. 2. Pasha goes to bed at 10 o`clock. 3. Inna rides a bike every summer. 4. Lera is at home today. 5. Vasya runs in the park in the morning. 6. I see my friends every day. Напиши, что это не так. 1. Sima ran in the kitchen. - She didn`t run in the kitchen. 2. Alina thought her day off. 3. George rode a camel. 4. Anna went to the zoo. 5. Nikita put on a T-shirt for school. 6. Liza had 20 candles on her cake. Переспроси. 1. Olga had a good time at the zoo. - Did she have a good time at the zoo? 2. Oleg rode a bike last night. 3. Lena went to the museum on Monday. 4. I saw a chimp in the garden. 5. Lera got only bad marks yesterday. 6. Fedya put on shorts for school.