Перепишите предложения, используя love/like/enjoy + ing Rewrite the sentences using love/like/enjoy + ing Помогите пожалуйста. Срочно надо 1) I ( to love, to read) and ( to listen to) the music. 2) He ( not to like, to play) chess. 3) We (to like, to correspond) with each very much. 4) Bob ( to hate, to wash) the dishes 5) We ( to enjoy, to travel) round our country 6) They ( to like, to chat) with each other in the evenings. 7) Mary and her mum ( to love, to do shopping). 8) My parents (not to like, to go) to the theatre 9) I ( to hate, to stay) at home the weekends! 10) What do you reallu ( to enjoy, to do)? 11) What do you ( to like, to make)? 12) She ( to continue, to work) in the school library. 13) Finally it ( to stop, to rain). 14) After you ( to finish, to study) take some time to relax. 15) Ungortunately many people ( to dislike, to do) morning exercises.

