Переведи You can see these animals in mountainous areas.The males have got big,curly horns on their heads.In the winter,the hair round their neck is white.The females have got smaller horns.

Английский язык

Переведи You can see these animals in mountainous areas.The males have got big,curly horns on their heads.In the winter,the hair round their neck is white.The females have got smaller horns.

Автор: Гость