Переведите So the Frog takes a stick in her mouth and puts it in the middle ( в середине) .The one duck one end of the stick ,the other duck takes the other end.They start to fly.the children see the duck in the sky. Look! What have the ducks got? What is it? It is a big clock . I am not s clock! I am a frog! And flop! The frog falls down from the sky.