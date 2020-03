Переведите My dear friend, We have been through (испытали) a lot this month. There was a horrible storm, and the main beam cracked. The ship was in real danger. At first nobody knew what to do, but then our clever Captain Jone...

Английский язык

Переведите My dear friend, We have been through (испытали) a lot this month. There was a horrible storm, and the main beam cracked. The ship was in real danger. At first nobody knew what to do, but then our clever Captain Jones had an idea of how to fix the problem and we went on. The weather is awful. We've had nothing but (кроме) fog for days. People get wet through and have no chance to dry their clothes. The food is not very good, so a lot of passengers are getting ill. Even the people who are not ill yet are getting weaker. They're starting to think about all the dangers of the New World. I sometimes get worried, too. The Mayflower left England too late in the year. Originally we were supposed to leave in summer and arrive in America in the warm autumn months. But it's already October and we still have a long way to go. What will happen to us when we arrive in winter? There'll be no houses there, no food, no help.

Автор: Гость