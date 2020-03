Переведите на русский: My morning always starts with shower. I wash up and brush my teeth. Then I make a hair to school. After that I go to breakfast. My breakfast should always be useful. It usually consists of fruit, vegetab...

Английский язык

Переведите на русский: My morning always starts with shower. I wash up and brush my teeth. Then I make a hair to school. After that I go to breakfast. My breakfast should always be useful. It usually consists of fruit, vegetables and fresh juice. Then I go to my closet and wear your favorite clothes. Then I take a bag and go to school.

Автор: Гость