Переведите пожалуйста этот текст на английский. У меня есть много хороших друзей. Но настоящих друзей не так уж и много. В этом сочинение я решила рассказать об одной из лучши х подруг. У неё очень красивое имя. О...

I have a lot of good friends. But real friends are not a lot. So, in this story I decided to tell you about one of my best friend. Her name is pretty and she is slim. She is teenager, like me. She has a long and beautiful hair. They are brown... or dark blond, I would say. She is not tall. Her eyebrows are slim and clear. Her eyes looks like sapphire in the blue sea. Her lips are slim and clear. She is like Duymovochka. I love her and cherish our friendship.