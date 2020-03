ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА НА АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ЯЗЫК. Дорогая Аня, Я бы хотела чтобы ты ко мне приехала этой зимой. Зима в Рыбинске очень морозная и невероятно красивая. Температур а около -10 С-20 С. Здесь много всего интер...

Dear Ann, I would like that you come to me this winter Winter in Rybchinsk very cold and amazing Temperature about -10 c -20 c There a lot of interesting, for example we can go to ice rink. He there very big. Near him caffe, when you will cold, we can go to him. A lot of people prefer Thereself weekend in centre, skiing with children on mountains or enjoyed beaty Rybchinsk.